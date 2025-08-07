SEBI nods to JioBlackRock's Flexi Cap Fund: Key details

Fund puts most of your money (65-100%) into stocks

The fund puts most of your money (65-100%) into stocks, with some room for debt and real estate trusts.

There's no exit load, fees are capped at 2.25%, and you can get started with just ₹500.

This joins JioBlackRock's lineup of funds—including five index funds—so if you're curious about starting small in mutual funds, this could be worth a look.