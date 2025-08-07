Next Article
SEBI nods to JioBlackRock's Flexi Cap Fund: Key details
JioBlackRock just got SEBI's go-ahead to launch its new Flexi Cap Fund—a mutual fund that aims for long-term growth by investing across large, mid, and small-cap stocks.
Managed by Tanvi Kacheria and Sahil Chaudhary, it's designed for folks looking to build wealth over time with a flexible investment mix.
Fund puts most of your money (65-100%) into stocks
The fund puts most of your money (65-100%) into stocks, with some room for debt and real estate trusts.
There's no exit load, fees are capped at 2.25%, and you can get started with just ₹500.
This joins JioBlackRock's lineup of funds—including five index funds—so if you're curious about starting small in mutual funds, this could be worth a look.