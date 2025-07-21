SEBI-NSE's new platform will streamline brokers' compliance paperwork

Brokers will now submit everything through a single system

Instead of dealing with endless forms and duplicate reports, brokers will now submit everything through a single system—starting with 40 key compliance reports.

SEBI hopes this tech upgrade will cut down on busywork, boost efficiency, and eventually bring even more processes (and maybe commodity brokers) into the fold.

It's all about making business smoother for intermediaries—and hopefully giving investors a better experience too.