SEBI-NSE's new platform will streamline brokers' compliance paperwork
SEBI and NSE just teamed up to launch Samuhik Prativedan Manch—a new platform that lets stockbrokers handle all their compliance paperwork in one place.
Rolling out on August 1, 2025, this move is set to make life easier (and cheaper) for nearly a thousand brokers who juggle rules across multiple exchanges.
Brokers will now submit everything through a single system
Instead of dealing with endless forms and duplicate reports, brokers will now submit everything through a single system—starting with 40 key compliance reports.
SEBI hopes this tech upgrade will cut down on busywork, boost efficiency, and eventually bring even more processes (and maybe commodity brokers) into the fold.
It's all about making business smoother for intermediaries—and hopefully giving investors a better experience too.