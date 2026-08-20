SEBI pilots corporate bond tokenisation with Reserve Bank of India
SEBI is moving forward with its pilot on tokenisation of corporate bonds in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India to see if tokenizing corporate bonds can make things smoother.
The idea is to use shared data for instant transfers, which could mean faster settlements and less paperwork.
They're also trying out smart contracts for automated interest payments, so fewer manual steps and more efficiency.
SEBI considers liquidity and access measures
SEBI isn't stopping there: They're looking at ways to boost liquidity, examining how issuers can be concentrated in fewer benchmark issues and supporting buybacks.
There's talk of a new market-making framework too. Plus, they want to make it simpler for people to invest by letting online bond platform providers appoint certified channel partners, and they're separately working on a graded risk-o-meter for bonds.