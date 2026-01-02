Next Article
SEBI plans tech upgrade for Indian markets
Business
SEBI is setting up a special group to map out how Market Infrastructure Institutions (like stock exchanges) can use technology better over the next five and 10 years.
Announced by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, this move is all about keeping investors safe while making sure our markets stay smart and secure as things get more digital.
What else is changing?
SEBI's roadmap will push for constant upgrades in tech, risk management, and cyber security—so the system can handle whatever the future throws at it.
They're also bringing in AI tools to spot shady investment advice and keep mutual fund ads honest.
Plus, MIIs will face regular independent checks every three years, and new steps are coming to fight online fraud with safer UPI handles.