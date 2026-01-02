US tariffs put a dent in India's gherkin exports Business Jan 02, 2026

India's gherkin exports are set to drop by 10% in FY26, thanks to new US tariffs.

The US buys a quarter of all Indian gherkins, so this hits hard—even though the weaker rupee gives exporters a bit of a cushion.

GM Vinod from the Indian Gherkin Exporters Association said the dollar's rise helps turnover, but it isn't enough to make up for fewer shipments.