US tariffs put a dent in India's gherkin exports
Business
India's gherkin exports are set to drop by 10% in FY26, thanks to new US tariffs.
The US buys a quarter of all Indian gherkins, so this hits hard—even though the weaker rupee gives exporters a bit of a cushion.
GM Vinod from the Indian Gherkin Exporters Association said the dollar's rise helps turnover, but it isn't enough to make up for fewer shipments.
Tough times finding new buyers
India is struggling to find fresh markets for its gherkins—Europe and Russia already have strong local suppliers and lower prices.
Exporters say slow GST refunds and limited alternatives aren't helping either.
Since most gherkins grown in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are meant for export (not local plates), production has also started dipping as these challenges pile up.