SEBI plans to regulate family offices, aims for transparency

Family offices and their investment strategies

Family offices don't just invest in stock markets—they fund startups, back private equity deals, and even lend money outside traditional banks.

SEBI is chatting with some of the biggest names to figure out fair rules and is considering giving them "qualified institutional buyer" status.

That could mean easier access to IPOs, like mutual funds get.

The goal: keep things fair and open while making sure these powerful investors don't shake up the market too much.