SEBI plans to regulate family offices, aims for transparency
SEBI (India's market regulator) is looking to set new rules for family offices—the private investment arms of wealthy families.
These groups have become big players in India's financial world, but so far, they've operated without much oversight.
SEBI now wants them to be more transparent about what they own and how they invest.
Family offices and their investment strategies
Family offices don't just invest in stock markets—they fund startups, back private equity deals, and even lend money outside traditional banks.
SEBI is chatting with some of the biggest names to figure out fair rules and is considering giving them "qualified institutional buyer" status.
That could mean easier access to IPOs, like mutual funds get.
The goal: keep things fair and open while making sure these powerful investors don't shake up the market too much.