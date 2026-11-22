SEBI proposes 12-year cap on MDs at NSE and BSE
SEBI wants to cap managing directors' terms at 12 years for major stock market institutions such as NSE and BSE.
The goal? To avoid having too much power in one person's hands and make leadership changes smoother.
If the proposal goes through, it could mean some big names might have to step down sooner than expected.
Ashishkumar Chauhan may leave in July
NSE's Ashishkumar Chauhan may need to leave his role next July since his previous long stint at BSE counts toward the limit.
Meanwhile, BSE's Sundararaman Ramamurthy could stay on even past age 65 under these new rules.
The plan also sets a 12-year cap across all such institutions, with a 15-year transition period for an individual already serving as MD on the date the amendment comes into force, so transitions can be more gradual, giving leaders time to pass the baton without drama.