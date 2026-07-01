SEBI proposes AIF rule overhaul for transparency and fairness

SEBI's AIF proposal needs 75% approval

If these proposals go through, all major decisions for AIFs would need approval from investors holding at least 75% of the fund's value.

No more juggling between different consent thresholds.

SEBI also wants to expand what counts as a "conflict of interest" and fix inconsistent practices around voting and approvals, so everyone knows where they stand.

The goal is less confusion, more trust, and smoother operations for everyone involved.