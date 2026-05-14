SEBI proposes dropping 'close-to-the-money' label from commodity options contracts Business May 14, 2026

Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, is looking to drop the "close-to-the-money" (CTM) label from commodity options contracts.

The idea is to make things less confusing for traders and cut down on uncertainty for sellers.

Right now, options are sorted into in-the-money, out-of-the-money, or CTM, but SEBI thinks we can do without the extra category.