SEBI proposes mutual fund only PMS with ₹25L minimum investment
SEBI wants to shake things up by making Portfolio Management Services (PMS) more accessible, now with a minimum investment of ₹25 lakh instead of ₹50 lakh.
The catch? It's mutual fund only, so your money goes into direct mutual funds, ETFs, or Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs), all managed by pros.
Managers handle portfolios fees capped 2.5%
Professional managers handle everything from picking funds to rebalancing your portfolio, helping you avoid rookie mistakes.
Fees are capped at 2.5% of assets, with extra performance-based fees needing your approval.
No exit loads here, and the setup aims for clear costs and double protection, thanks to both mutual fund rules and manager responsibility.
SEBI seeks comments on proposal
SEBI is asking for public comments on this proposal.
The goal? To make professional investing safer and more reachable for people who have some savings but aren't ultra-rich.