SEBI proposes new KYC rule for mutual fund investments Business Oct 23, 2025

SEBI is planning a new rule: from now on, you'll need to finish your full Know Your Customer (KYC) check—verified by an official KYC Registration Agency—before putting money into any new mutual fund folio.

This is meant to stop the headaches caused when investments are approved too soon, which can mess up payouts and redemptions.