SEBI proposes reducing exchanges' disaster recovery drills to 4 hours

The new plan is to run these drills on nonworking days, starting at the main data center and then switching to the backup site. The idea is to make the process smoother for everyone involved.

Plus, MIIs will now need to simulate real-life tech problems and test how much stress their systems can handle, helping spot issues before they cause trouble.

SEBI is also asking for public feedback on these changes until October 5, so there's a chance for your voice to be heard if you're interested in how markets stay secure.