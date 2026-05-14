SEBI proposes simplifying and modernizing exchange-traded derivatives rules in India
SEBI is looking to simplify and modernize how exchange-traded derivatives work in India.
The regulator wants to combine rules for commodity and financial derivatives, shift some responsibilities from exchanges to clearing corporations, and scrap the "Close to the Money" option framework for commodities, which they say just adds unnecessary hassle for everyone involved.
SEBI seeks comments on operational updates
SEBI also suggests making Product Advisory Committees more flexible by letting exchanges seek exemption for irrelevant stakeholder categories and reducing how often they meet.
Exchanges might get to hand off position-limit monitoring (with proper agreements) but still keep oversight.
Other updates include stopping newspaper data publications, moving filings online, merging overlapping rules, giving exchanges more control during market disruptions, and dropping outdated certification guidelines.
If you have thoughts on these changes, SEBI is open for public comments until June 4.