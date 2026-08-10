SEBI pulls exchange trading data over unusual closing auction trades
Business
SEBI is digging into some unusual trading action that happened during the closing auction session on August 3 and 4, 2026.
Market participants raised concerns about the sharp difference between index levels before and after the CAS, raising eyebrows about possible market manipulation.
To get to the bottom of it, SEBI has pulled trading data from stock exchanges and is checking for any shady patterns.
SEBI urges brokers boost retail participation
Market participants say low activity during these sessions can make it easier for a few players to push prices around, especially in less-traded stocks.
SEBI is now urging brokers to boost retail participation and make sure price information is clear for everyone.
The goal: keep trading fair and transparent so no one gets an unfair edge.