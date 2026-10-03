SEBI receives about 20,000 comments on trading rules consultation paper
SEBI just got flooded with around 20,000 comments on its latest consultation paper, far more than the around 3,500 comments reported in some sections of the media a few days earlier.
This huge response shows that people in the market are really paying attention and want their voices heard as SEBI looks to update trading rules.
SEBI proposes settlement, timings, order changes
The proposed changes include new ways to settle trades on expiry days (like choosing between blended or CTS-only VWAP), tweaks to market timings, and changes in the dissemination of the indicative index value during CAS, restrictions on cancelation of certain limit orders placed beyond +/-1% of the reference price, and treatment of unexecuted quantities of iceberg orders.
Since there's so much feedback, SEBI will use software to sort through all the comments and spot key trends before making any final decisions.