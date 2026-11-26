This approval follows a recent nod from RBI and boosts BSE Index Services' reputation for transparency and good governance.

The company is behind the Sensex, a key benchmark tracking the performance of Indian equities.

CEO Ashutosh Singh summed it up nicely: "The grant of registration by Sebi is a significant milestone in the journey of BSE Index Services. Following the RBI authorisation to continue administering non-significant benchmarks, the Index Provider registration further strengthens and reinforces our commitment to the highest standards of governance, transparency and integrity in index administration," said Ashutosh Singh, managing director and chief executive officer of BSE Index Services.