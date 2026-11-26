SEBI registers BSE Index Services as official index provider
BSE Index Services, the Bombay Stock Exchange's index arm, just got officially registered by SEBI as an index provider, meaning it's now fully cleared to create and manage stock market indices under India's new rules.
The registration kicked in on November 25, 2026, giving the company a solid regulatory foundation going forward.
RBI nod strengthens index governance
This approval follows a recent nod from RBI and boosts BSE Index Services' reputation for transparency and good governance.
The company is behind the Sensex, a key benchmark tracking the performance of Indian equities.
CEO Ashutosh Singh summed it up nicely: "The grant of registration by Sebi is a significant milestone in the journey of BSE Index Services. Following the RBI authorisation to continue administering non-significant benchmarks, the Index Provider registration further strengthens and reinforces our commitment to the highest standards of governance, transparency and integrity in index administration," said Ashutosh Singh, managing director and chief executive officer of BSE Index Services.