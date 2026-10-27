Sebi restores VWAP for derivatives after August CAS volatility
Business
Sebi just updated its Closing Auction Session (CAS) rules after the earlier version, rolled out in August, caused some wild price swings and made trading tricky.
Now, with a return to the VWAP method for settling derivatives on expiration days, brokers are feeling optimistic about smoother trades and fewer headaches.
Sebi's CAS framework effective December 7
The new CAS framework kicks in on December 7 and is expected to boost both trading stability and brokerage revenues.
Firms like Angel One and Groww, who saw their revenues dip under the old rules, are hopeful for a quick rebound.
Still, escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions could slow down a gradual recovery in investor participation.