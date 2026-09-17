SEBI rethinks 0.02% UPI MDR for stock market trades

Brokers say these new charges are unfair because they apply even if the money isn't used for trading, meaning you could get hit with fees just for moving funds in and out.

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath pointed out that SEBI's rules about returning unused funds could lead to people paying this fee multiple times.

SEBI's chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said they're looking into it and see how they can ease them.