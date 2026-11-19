SEBI showcases AI suptech tools at IOSCO APRC Mumbai roundtable
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just showed off its AI and SupTech tools at the IOSCO Asia-Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) Regulatory Roundtable on Market Infrastructure Institutions in Mumbai.
The event brought together market regulators from across Asia-Pacific to talk about how tech can help keep financial markets safer and more transparent.
SEBI and Nasdaq demo AI tools
SEBI and Nasdaq demonstrated how their AI tools can boost market supervision, making it easier to spot problems early.
The group also discussed moving to faster T+1 settlements (getting trades settled in one day) and explored the potential use of distributed ledger technology in securities markets, including possible efficiencies in issuance, trading, and settlement.
There was a lot of focus on understanding the legal side of tokenised securities, with participants discussing the regulatory, technological, legal, and risk-related issues associated with their adoption.