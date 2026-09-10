SEBI to adopt IOSCO AI toolkit for India's securities oversight

The new toolkit uses smart data analytics to catch tricky risks that old-school methods might miss.

Pandey pointed out that as finance companies get more high-tech, regulators need to keep up with equally advanced tools: "As market participants use advanced technologies at greater speed and scale, regulators must be able to supervise with comparable sophistication. Technology can be outsourced, accountability cannot," said Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

SEBI is also testing things like tokenized corporate bonds, so tech innovation is definitely on its radar.