SEBI will be rolling out a net settlement framework for mutual funds from April 1, 2027.

This means funds will be able to balance out what they buy and sell during the same settlement cycle, so they only need to settle the difference, making transactions way less cash-heavy.

For example, if a fund buys shares for ₹100 crore and sells for ₹80 crore, it just settles ₹20 crore instead of the full amount.