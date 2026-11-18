SEBI to roll out mutual funds net settlement April 2027
SEBI will be rolling out a net settlement framework for mutual funds from April 1, 2027.
This means funds will be able to balance out what they buy and sell during the same settlement cycle, so they only need to settle the difference, making transactions way less cash-heavy.
For example, if a fund buys shares for ₹100 crore and sells for ₹80 crore, it just settles ₹20 crore instead of the full amount.
Net settlement may lower fund costs
While you might not notice changes right away, this move should help mutual fund houses manage their money better and cut down on costs.
Over time, these savings could mean lower fees for investors.
Plus, this update brings India closer to the settlement practices followed in several developed markets.