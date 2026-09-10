SEBI to tweak derivatives closing price calculations, chairman acknowledges bumps
Business
SEBI is set to tweak how it calculates closing prices for derivatives on expiry days, responding to liquidity problems with its new Closing Auction Session (CAS).
Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey admitted there were some bumps at first, but he is confident things will improve as everyone gets used to the system.
MSCI acknowledges smooth CAS rebalancing
Pandey shared that MSCI acknowledged the CAS rebalancing went smoothly, easing concerns about liquidity.
SEBI is also stepping up on AI regulation using global standards to help financial firms manage risks and boost governance.
Plus, SEBI and RBI are piloting tokenized corporate bonds under Demat 2.0, so keep an eye out for some fresh tech in finance.