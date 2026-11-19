SEBI unveils roadmap to speed IPOs and rights issues
SEBI just rolled out a new plan to make IPOs and rights issues much quicker, aiming to help companies raise money with less hassle.
KVR Murty, whole-time member of Sebi, highlighted that making things simpler for foreign portfolio investors is a big part of attracting more funds into India.
SEBI eases listings and financing
The roadmap also makes it easier for companies shifting to India to join the market and brings in new rules to boost corporate bond trading.
Plus, there's more borrowing flexibility now for REITs and InvITs.
SEBI even updated rules on municipal bonds so cities can raise money together for big projects, hopefully fueling growth and fresh opportunities across the country.