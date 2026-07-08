SEBI updates FPI FVCI registration fee from $2,500 to ₹2.3L

Registration forms require DOB for PAN

The registration form will ask for your date of birth or incorporation to help with PAN allotment after the revised provisions come into effect (six months from July 3, 2026).

Plus, the folks handling your paperwork (called DDPs) will be required to remit fees within five working days from the date of grant of certificate of registration.

Overall, these tweaks are meant to make compliance smoother and keep everything running on time.