SEBI very close to approving National Stock Exchange IPO draft
Business
SEBI is just about set to approve the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) draft papers for its much-awaited IPO.
Tuhin Kanta Pandey said it is "very close" to giving the go-ahead, bringing NSE one step closer to finally going public.
SEBI sticks with CAS over VWAP
SEBI is sticking with the Closing Auction Session (CAS) system, which sets closing stock prices through a 20-minute auction instead of the earlier volume-weighted average price (VWAP) method.
SEBI said some concerns could be linked to legacy systems that had not yet been updated for the new mechanism, and it will keep listening to feedback for tweaks; just don't expect a return to the old way.