SEBI weighs raising 3% disclosure threshold for exempt FPI holdings
Business
SEBI is thinking about raising the 3% cap on the combined holdings of all exempt FPIs in a company before they have to reveal all their owners.
This move is meant to make things simpler for big investors and cut down on paperwork.
SEBI seeks balance after investor feedback
Many investors feel the current 3% limit is too strict for companies with lots of foreign investment.
SEBI has already made similar rule tweaks, like giving university funds more leeway in July 2024, and now wants to balance easier compliance with keeping markets safe from misuse.
More updates are expected as SEBI continues listening to industry feedback.