SEBI's Amarjeet Singh says MFDs are behavioral anchor during volatility
SEBI just called out how crucial mutual fund distributors (MFDs) are for everyday investors, especially when markets get unpredictable.
At a recent event, SEBI's Amarjeet Singh described MFDs as "behavioral anchor, particularly during periods of market volatility," saying they help people stick to their financial goals even when things look shaky.
MFDs drive AUM to ₹85L/cr
Thanks to MFDs, India's mutual fund industry has exploded: AUM jumped from ₹10 lakh crore in 2014 to ₹85 lakh crore currently.
They now handle 71% of retail and HNI investments and have helped over six crore unique investors join the market.
Their reach is growing in smaller towns too, with B-30 cities making up nearly 19% of all assets, up from 16% five years ago.
SEBI plans new certifications for MFDs
SEBI is planning new certifications and frameworks so MFDs can take on bigger roles, like managing portfolios more fully, while keeping things ethical and building trust with investors.