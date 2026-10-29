SEBI's Tuhin Kanta Pandey warns of WhatsApp, Telegram investment scams
Business
SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey is sounding the alarm about a wave of investment scams popping up on WhatsApp and Telegram.
He shared that many people have lost big money after falling for fake promises of high returns, and stressed that SEBI is stepping up efforts to protect unsuspecting investors.
SEBI launches SEBI Check tool
To help you stay safe, SEBI has rolled out the SEBI Check tool, so you can quickly verify if a bank account, UPI ID, or QR code actually belongs to a legitimate financial entity.
Plus, it is teaming up with Google to mark genuine trading apps with verified labels.
These moves line up with earlier government warnings about scammy groups using messaging apps to lure people in with bogus stock tips.