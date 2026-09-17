SEC approves 5-year tokenized stock exemption and bans synthetic tokens
Big news for crypto and stock fans: the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just gave a five-year pass for trading "tokenized" stocks (basically, digital versions of real stocks on the blockchain).
This move means platforms offering these tokens won't have to follow many of the strict rules that big exchanges like Nasdaq do.
But there's a catch: "synthetic" tokens (the ones that just copy stock prices using derivatives) are still off-limits.
US issuers can block tokenized listings
With this new "Innovation Exemption," platforms have to let companies know before listing tokenized versions of their shares, and companies can say no if they want.
SEC Chair Paul Atkins says it's about helping markets evolve without making things too complicated or risky for investors.
Crypto firms like Coinbase are already eyeing this as a huge step, hoping to launch tokenized stocks in the US soon.
Meanwhile, global players like Robinhood and Kraken are already in on the action, so this could help put the US at the front of digital trading innovation.