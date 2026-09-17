SEC considers 24/7 stock trading and tokenized securities reforms
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is thinking about letting stock markets trade around the clock, just like crypto.
This idea came up at a recent D.C. roundtable, where they also talked about letting tokenized securities trade with fewer restrictions.
SEC chairman Paul Atkins says 24/7 trading would help investors react faster and make traditional markets feel more modern.
SEC grants 5-year tokenized securities relief
The SEC just gave companies trading tokenized securities a five-year break from some tough rules.
Atkins thinks this could make managing trades smoother and cut down on risky practices like naked short selling.
But Commissioner Hester Peirce pointed out it might mean bigger price swings and trickier transaction tracking, especially overnight.
Even so, the SEC is moving ahead with plans for longer trading hours, and several needed preparations are already underway or in place.