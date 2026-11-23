SEC seeks control of CAT over cost and privacy concerns
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking to take charge of the Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT), Wall Street's main surveillance system.
The idea is to make oversight tighter by having stock exchanges and broker-dealers send trading data straight to the SEC, aiming to fix issues around CAT's high costs, privacy worries, and who pays for it.
Industry funded CAT overseen by FINRA
CAT was set up after the 2010 flash crash to help spot sketchy trading and market manipulation.
Right now, it is run by an organization overseen by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), which is funded by the securities industry, but people have complained about its price tag and how much personal data it collects.