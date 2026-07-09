Judge approves SEC settlement over Musk's delayed Twitter stock disclosures

Disgorgement debate

Judge questioned why SEC dropped earlier demand for disgorgement

The settlement also raised concerns for Sooknanan as it was structured through Musk's trust, giving him a chance to publicly claim he had been cleared of wrongdoing. She questioned why the SEC had dropped its earlier demand for disgorgement and accepted a relatively modest financial penalty instead. The judge further noted that SEC lawyers appearing before her earlier this year seemed unaware that settlement negotiations had already been taking place, prompting questions about how the agreement had been reached.