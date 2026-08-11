SEC settles fraud case with Adit Ventures Management, Eric Munson
The Securities and Exchange Commission just settled a fraud case with Adit Ventures Management and its CIO and founder, Eric Munson.
The firm was accused of misleading investors and using client money for the firm's own benefit, including secretly taking out loans and buying pre-IPO shares in hot companies like SpaceX and Klarna, then reselling those shares to clients at marked-up prices.
Munson denies wrongdoing, settlement prompts repayment
Adit agreed to pay back profits plus a penalty, but Munson still denies any wrongdoing, saying he "I have delivered for my investors, and I reject these allegations completely."
and settling to avoid a drawn-out court fight because fighting it will not result in any benefit for him or for the investors he has spent his professional life serving.
The whole thing is a reminder that investing in private companies, especially buzzy names before they go public, can be risky business since these deals aren't watched as closely as stocks on the open market.