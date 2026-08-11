SEC settles fraud case with Adit Ventures Management, Eric Munson

Adit agreed to pay back profits plus a penalty, but Munson still denies any wrongdoing, saying he "I have delivered for my investors, and I reject these allegations completely."

and settling to avoid a drawn-out court fight because fighting it will not result in any benefit for him or for the investors he has spent his professional life serving.

The whole thing is a reminder that investing in private companies, especially buzzy names before they go public, can be risky business since these deals aren't watched as closely as stocks on the open market.