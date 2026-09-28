Seligman Investments doubles Seligman Ventures deployable capital to $1 billion
Seligman Investments has doubled the deployable capital of Seligman Ventures to $1 billion, betting that the physical bottlenecks of the artificial intelligence buildout will produce the next wave of large technology companies.
They've already backed 14 investments with more than $300 million in areas like AI hardware, connectivity, and cybersecurity.
This move fits right into the record-breaking surge of venture capital: $392 billion poured into US and Canadian startups in just the first half of 2026.
Seligman Investments focuses on semiconductor startups
The firm mixes early-stage bets with late-stage investments, supporting companies like SambaNova (AI tech) and Lumilens (optical components for data centers).
Seligman is especially focused on semiconductor startups, a sector that saw $10.7 billion in funding in the first half of 2026.
With its bigger fund, it will continue looking at accelerators, networking, power and cooling, and cybersecurity.