Seligman Investments doubles Seligman Ventures deployable capital to $1 billion

Seligman Investments has doubled the deployable capital of Seligman Ventures to $1 billion, betting that the physical bottlenecks of the artificial intelligence buildout will produce the next wave of large technology companies.

They've already backed 14 investments with more than $300 million in areas like AI hardware, connectivity, and cybersecurity.

This move fits right into the record-breaking surge of venture capital: $392 billion poured into US and Canadian startups in just the first half of 2026.