Sellas Life Sciences shares surge 156% after AML trial results
Sellas Life Sciences just had a huge day on the stock market. Its shares jumped 156% after news broke about its experimental cancer vaccine, galinpepimut-S.
In the trial, this vaccine helped people with acute myeloid leukemia live longer, cutting their risk of death by 41%.
Patients who got the vaccine lived a median of 24 months, compared to less than 15 months with standard treatments.
Galinpepimut-S targets WT1, analysts remain upbeat
Galinpepimut-S targets a protein called WT1, which shows up in most cases of this type of leukemia.
Even though Sellas announced a $150 million share sale that briefly pulled the stock down after hours, analysts are still upbeat.
James Molloy from Alliance Global Partners said these results show cancer vaccines could become real treatment options, though some investors are still playing it cautiously.