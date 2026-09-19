SEMICON India 2026 announces 25 partnerships to boost semiconductor ecosystem
SEMICON India 2026 just announced 25 new partnerships aimed at supercharging the country's semiconductor scene.
These deals cover everything from manufacturing and logistics to skill-building, with strong support from global players, especially companies from Japan and Singapore.
Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said there was strong business-to-business engagement and several agreements being concluded during business meetings.
Partnerships cover materials power electronics logistics
Tata Electronics is joining forces with INOX Air Products, Sumitomo Chemical, Kelington Engineering, and Japan's Enomoto to localize key materials and bring in advanced technology for chip-making.
L&T Semiconductor Technologies is focusing on power electronics solutions for air-conditioning and solar-powered systems with Virtual Forest and silicon carbide power modules for renewable energy applications and artificial intelligence data centers with Newen Systems.
Plus, India's Semiconductor Mission has teamed up with Nippon Express Holdings to streamline supply chain logistics, making it easier for the industry to grow fast.