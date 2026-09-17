Semicon India 2026: Experts highlight AI integration in new fabs
At Semicon India 2026, experts highlighted how India has an opportunity to build artificial intelligence into new semiconductor manufacturing operations from the outset, something established semiconductor companies find tough to retrofit.
Micron's advanced defect classification solution was being deployed at its Gujarat assembly and test facility, with an AI system that, working alongside global teams and with 70% of the contribution from its Hyderabad team, checks around 100 million images every month for defects.
Panelists: AI speeds chip design, testing
Panelists said AI can seriously speed up chip design and testing.
Marvell's Navin Bishnoi said chip development cycles span two to three years, creating a challenge as AI models and architectures evolve rapidly, while AMD's Prakash Raghavendra talked about making hardware and software work better together.
Still, experts like David Fried warned that AI-led semiconductor demand was straining manufacturing operations and supply chains.
Wipro's Ritesh Tyagi said learning agents had helped shorten the learning curve for new engineers.