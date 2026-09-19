SEMICON India 2026: Need process engineers and clean room technicians
India is gearing up for a big leap in semiconductor manufacturing, but experts at SEMICON India 2026 say the country needs new talent: think process engineers and clean room technicians, not just traditional roles.
Professor Manoj Choudhary highlighted that building local expertise under ISM 2.0 will help India rely less on foreign training.
Panelists call for university industry collaboration
Panelists stressed that teaming up between universities and industry is key to closing the skill gap.
They called out the mismatch between what's taught in classrooms and what jobs actually need, suggesting bridge courses and hands-on training.
As Professor Selvaraja put it, "In terms of the baseline technical fundamentals that you want to incorporate, and what you need on the shop floor, they're not necessarily the same. So, how do you work out a curriculum that will be beneficial on both sides? Based on that, we realize that maybe we need to have a bridge course for quick onboarding of new recruits...the idea here is you work with the industry to develop what they are looking for."