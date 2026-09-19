SEMICON India 2026: Need process engineers and clean room technicians

Panelists stressed that teaming up between universities and industry is key to closing the skill gap.

They called out the mismatch between what's taught in classrooms and what jobs actually need, suggesting bridge courses and hands-on training.

As Professor Selvaraja put it, "In terms of the baseline technical fundamentals that you want to incorporate, and what you need on the shop floor, they're not necessarily the same. So, how do you work out a curriculum that will be beneficial on both sides? Based on that, we realize that maybe we need to have a bridge course for quick onboarding of new recruits...the idea here is you work with the industry to develop what they are looking for."