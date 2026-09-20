Semicon India 2026 unites top tech groups for India-designed-and-built electronics
At Semicon India 2026, top tech industry groups teamed up to push for electronics that are fully designed and built in India.
For the first time, big players from semiconductors, IT hardware, mobile devices, and electronic components are working together on national goals.
Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw appealed to industry bodies to work together to develop a complete electronic product, designed and manufactured in India.
BEMES alongside semicon and IMC
Industry leaders want to keep this momentum going by holding joint trade shows: think Bharat Electronic Manufacturing and Export Summit (BEMES) alongside Semicon and Indian Mobile Congress.
Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman (ICEA), is optimistic these moves will bring everyone closer, while Ajit Manocha, President and CEO (Semi), suggested creating a steering committee to help coordinate efforts.
Despite some challenges coordinating events, there's a clear need to keep the events alongside each other.