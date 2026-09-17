Semicon India Programme upgraded to Semicon 2.0 to boost semiconductors
India isn't just assembling phones anymore. It's leveling up in the semiconductor game.
The government's Semicon India Programme, which started with a huge ₹76,000 crore push and got bumped up to Semicon 2.0 in July 2026, now covers everything from chip design to manufacturing and packaging.
It's all part of India's plan to become a serious player in global electronics.
SEMICON India 2026 showcases ₹1.64L/cr pipeline
The upcoming SEMICON India 2026 event will spotlight a committed investment pipeline of more than ₹1.64 lakh crore across 12 chip projects: three are already rolling out products.
Plus, more than 68,000 students have been trained through the Chips to Start-up program, building homegrown tech talent.
By teaming up with international partners and focusing on system development (not just manufacturing), India wants its name on the global semiconductor map.