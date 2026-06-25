Semiconductor stocks surge over $400 billion after Micron, Qualcomm forecasts

Qualcomm $15 billion data center plan

Qualcomm announced plans to earn $15 billion a year from its data center segment by 2029, moving away from just smartphone chips and leaning into AI-driven markets.

Their optimism gave a boost to other chip makers too: Western Digital, Sandisk, and Seagate saw over 8% gains after hours, while Arm Holdings, Marvell Technology, and Broadcom also climbed.

Despite some worries about high valuations lately, the PHLX Semiconductor Index is up 90% this year, with Micron leading the charge at over 260% growth year-to-date.