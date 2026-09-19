SEMI's Ajit Manocha announces SEMICON India planned for March 2028

With nearly 50,000 people registering for SEMICON India 2026, interest in semiconductors here is at an all-time high.

Experts predict the Indian semiconductor market could grow from nearly $64 billion in 2026 to $200 billion by 2035, thanks to surging demand from sectors like consumer tech and AI.

Plus, with one in five global chip design engineers coming from India, the country's talent is helping put it on the semiconductor map.