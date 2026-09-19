SEMI's Ajit Manocha announces SEMICON India planned for March 2028
SEMICON India is tentatively fixed for March 2028, subject to change, is set to highlight electronics companies using Indian-made chips, marking a big step for the country's tech scene.
Announced by SEMI's Ajit Manocha after a packed 2026 event, this move aims to boost homegrown innovation and industry ties, especially with 45 new deals already signed this year.
SEMICON India 2026 draws nearly 50,000
With nearly 50,000 people registering for SEMICON India 2026, interest in semiconductors here is at an all-time high.
Experts predict the Indian semiconductor market could grow from nearly $64 billion in 2026 to $200 billion by 2035, thanks to surging demand from sectors like consumer tech and AI.
Plus, with one in five global chip design engineers coming from India, the country's talent is helping put it on the semiconductor map.