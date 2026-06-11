Sen. Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to delay SpaceX IPO Business Jun 11, 2026

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is urging the SEC to delay SpaceX's big IPO, saying there are serious questions about how the company is valued and run.

In a letter shared with CNBC, she called it the "biggest IPO in history" and warned that investors could get hurt if things aren't handled carefully.

Elon Musk, who owns most of SpaceX, is at the center of these concerns.