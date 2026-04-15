Sen. Elizabeth Warren warns NVIDIA SchedMD acquisition risks national security
Business
US Sen. Elizabeth Warren is raising red flags about NVIDIA buying SchedMD, the company behind Slurm, the software that helps run most of the world's supercomputers.
In a letter to top US officials, she is asking how much government agencies rely on NVIDIA and if this deal could put national security at risk.
Slurm powers missile simulations and AI
Warren points out that Slurm is key for things like missile simulations and AI projects, so letting one tech giant control it might hurt competition and give NVIDIA too much power.
NVIDIA says Slurm will stay open source and keep getting updates, but Warren notes this is not its first big buy.
She has also raised concerns about NVIDIA's growing influence in tech.