Senate Banking Committee to vote on Kevin Warsh's Fed nomination
Business
Big moment coming up: the Senate Banking Committee is about to vote on Kevin Warsh as the possible new head of the Federal Reserve.
If he gets the green light, his nomination moves to a full Senate vote, just as Jerome Powell's term wraps up in May 2026.
Hold dropped, Kevin Warsh confirmation likely
Warsh's path cleared after a procedural hold was dropped, and with Republicans holding more seats on the committee, his confirmation looks likely.
If Warsh steps in, he'll be leading key talks about interest rates and inflation, big topics that impact everything from student loans to job markets.
Expect a final decision before May 15, 2026.