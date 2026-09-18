Senate rejects Clarity Act after Donald Trump's $1.4B crypto income

With Trump's financial ties grabbing all the attention, hopes for clear rules in the crypto world have taken a hit.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren didn't hold back, calling the vote "A vote for Clarity is a vote 'to bless Donald Trump's corruption,'" before Tuesday's vote.

Meanwhile, some Republicans say there's still hope for future progress, and industry experts are pointing out just how much Trump influenced this outcome.

Crypto prices actually ticked up as investors shrugged off the stalled bill.