Senate rejects Clarity Act after Donald Trump's $1.4B crypto income
The Senate just shot down the Clarity Act, a bill meant to finally sort out who regulates crypto in the US after news broke that President Donald Trump generated roughly $1.4 billion in income from crypto ventures in 2025.
That huge number raised a lot of eyebrows and ethical questions, leading every Senate Democrat to vote no.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren condemns Clarity vote
With Trump's financial ties grabbing all the attention, hopes for clear rules in the crypto world have taken a hit.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren didn't hold back, calling the vote "A vote for Clarity is a vote 'to bless Donald Trump's corruption,'" before Tuesday's vote.
Meanwhile, some Republicans say there's still hope for future progress, and industry experts are pointing out just how much Trump influenced this outcome.
Crypto prices actually ticked up as investors shrugged off the stalled bill.