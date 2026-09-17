Senators Baldwin, Scott ask FTC probe 'Made in USA' bias

A study by a think tank led by former FTC chair Lina Khan found that Amazon's Alexa for Shopping and Walmart's Sparky suppress information about American-origin products while offering data on products made in other countries, such as China, over U.S.-made items.

The report also says these bots can spot fake "made in USA" product labels, but companies aren't fixing them because enforcement is weak.

Both senators say this deserves urgent attention to protect shoppers and American jobs.