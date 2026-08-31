Senior executives return to school for AI strategy training
Top execs aren't just talking about AI: they're actually going back to school for it.
Platforms like Emeritus, upGrad, and Simplilearn are seeing a wave of senior leaders signing up to learn how to handle AI strategy, deployment, and governance.
At Emeritus alone, enrollments from folks with more than 20 years of experience jumped over 20% in FY26.
Platforms report senior AI enrollment surge
Within Emeritus's consumer/individual-led segment, nearly 200 senior professionals with 10-20-plus years of experience enrolled each day between July 2025 and June 2026.
UpGrad saw enrolments in C-suite AI programs grow nearly sixfold year-on-year between the first quarters of 2025 and 2026.
Simplilearn's AI courses grew by more than 40%, with agentic AI programs recording over 100% growth.
Notably, close to 65% of upGrad's senior-executive learners come from non-tech sectors like global banking and financial services, energy and industrials, consulting, healthcare and government, where boardrooms now want deep dives into things like AI risk management and ROI instead of just the basics.