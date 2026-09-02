Sensex and Nifty fall 3rd straight day amid oil rise
Indian stock markets had a rough Wednesday, September 2, 2026, dropping for the third day in a row.
Global jitters and rising oil prices, thanks to tensions in the Middle East, pushed both Sensex and Nifty down by 0.49% and 0.59%, respectively.
Sensex closed at 76,570.35, while Nifty ended at 23,914.45.
Nifty briefly dips, rebounds above 23,900
Nifty briefly dipped below 23,800 before bouncing back above 23,900 during the closing session.
Most sectors finished lower; Auto, IT, and Media took hits of up to 1.8%. Still, Energy and Oil and Gas managed small gains.
Coal India gained nearly 4%, Adani Green Energy rose after launching a new solar project in Gujarat, but Hero MotoCorp fell sharply as exports dropped.
Several big names like Voltas and Hindustan Unilever hit their lowest point in a year, reflecting how global uncertainty is making investors extra cautious right now.