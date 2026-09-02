Sensex and Nifty fall 3rd straight day amid oil rise

Nifty briefly dipped below 23,800 before bouncing back above 23,900 during the closing session.

Most sectors finished lower; Auto, IT, and Media took hits of up to 1.8%. Still, Energy and Oil and Gas managed small gains.

Coal India gained nearly 4%, Adani Green Energy rose after launching a new solar project in Gujarat, but Hero MotoCorp fell sharply as exports dropped.

Several big names like Voltas and Hindustan Unilever hit their lowest point in a year, reflecting how global uncertainty is making investors extra cautious right now.