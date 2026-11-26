Sensex and Nifty rise nearly 2% to fiscal 2027 highs
Indian stocks just hit fresh highs for fiscal 2027, with Sensex and Nifty both jumping nearly 2% on Wednesday, even as most Asian markets slipped.
The big boost came from global investors moving money out of AI-focused stocks and into established Indian giants like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries, which together drove half the day's gains.
Record $14.3 billion into Indian equities
November saw a record $14.3 billion in foreign investment flow into Indian equities, flipping the recent trend of outflows.
This wave of cash also helped the rupee become the best-performing emerging-market currency this quarter.
Both foreign and domestic investors were actively buying shares, highlighting India's resilience while other markets wobbled.